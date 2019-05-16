Farmington Electric workers save osprey nest from atop high voltage line

Some ospreys were saved from what could have been a terrible fate.

While investigating a power outage near Navajo Dam, Farmington Electric System workers found an osprey nest with four eggs still inside. It was sitting on top of a high voltage line.

They immediately called Game and Fish, which linked them with a raptor rehab specialist. They helped remove the eggs and relocate the nest to a safer area.

The osprey population is flourishing in the U.S., but they are still a protected species under the Migratory Bird Act.