Farmington Electric workers save osprey nest from atop high voltage line

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted:
Some ospreys were saved from what could have been a terrible fate. 

While investigating a power outage near Navajo Dam, Farmington Electric System workers found an osprey nest with four eggs still inside. It was sitting on top of a high voltage line. 

They immediately called Game and Fish, which linked them with a raptor rehab specialist. They helped remove the eggs and relocate the nest to a safer area. 

The osprey population is flourishing in the U.S., but they are still a protected species under the Migratory Bird Act.

