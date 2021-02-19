Farmington Electric Utility System experiencing bill delays

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Electric Utility System customers will see a delay in their billing. The utility says the Texas company that prints and mails its bills lost its power and couldn’t process the paperwork. The utility will no disconnect service or issue late fees over the delay.

According to their website, the utility system service covers 1,718 square miles and includes much of San Juan County and a small part of Rio Arriba County serving approximately 46,000 metered customers. The utility says if you have questions, to contact Customer Service at 505-599-1353 option 0.