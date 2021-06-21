Farmington crash leaves 2 in critical condition

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that caused one person to be airlifted to Albuquerque. The crash took place on Sunday in the area of Browning Parkway and Morning Star Drive. and E Main Street.

Police reported that medics transported three people from one of the vehicles involved in the crash with two of the individuals being in critical condition. Two people from the second vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

Officials say alcohol is suspected to be involved.