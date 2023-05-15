Locals gather to mourn those lost in a Farmington shooting on May 15, 2023.

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, Farmington experienced, what many are calling, a tragedy. A shooting left four people dead, including the suspect, and wounded several others.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe described the shooting as “horrific” in a video update.

Hebbe reported the suspect, an 18-year-old male, shot at six houses and three cars in, what appears to be, a completely random act. He also said the suspect fired from three different weapons including an AR-style rifle.

A crowd gathers to honor the victims and their families after a shooting in Farmington on May 15, 2023.

Officials said before the suspect was killed by police, three people were killed and six others were injured, including two officers.

In honor of the victims and their families, a vigil was held outside Hills Church.

Multiple statements were released about the fatal incident.

“We are grateful today, and every day, to our caregivers who respond and stand ready to serve,” said Laura Werbner, public relations coordinator for San Juan Regional Medical Center. “We extend our condolences and prayers to the families of those who lost loved ones and to those who were affected by this incident.”

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham released the following statement:

“I am receiving frequent updates on the situation in Farmington as it evolves. I am grateful to law enforcement for their quick response and that there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to public safety. I have directed the state to provide whatever support the city and county need as they conduct a thorough investigation and as the community begins to heal. I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded, and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy. Although details continue to emerge about this incident, this serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day. This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible.” New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Jason Bowie said, “Multiple civilians, a New Mexico State Police Officer, and a Farmington Police Department Officer were involved in this senseless violent act. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, injured civilians, and police officers. The first responders deserve our gratitude for their courageous and timely response.”

Senator Steven Neville and Senator Bill Sharer released a joint statement. It reads:

“We are deeply distraught and disturbed that violence of this kind would strike our community. We mourn the loss of our neighbors and friends who had their life cut short. Our deepest gratitude goes out to Farmington Police officers who stood up to this individual and put an end to the carnage. We pray for a speedy recovery for our officers shot in the line of duty and for the families who grieve the loss of a loved one tonight.” Senators Steven Nevillo and Bill Sharer

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett also released a response to the incident. See it below:

“Today, our community experienced a horrific tragedy that claimed the lives of three innocent citizens and injured several others. It is with profound sorrow that I acknowledge a shooting that occurred in our midst, an act of violence that has left us reeling in anguish and disbelief. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this incomprehensible time of pain and loss. Two officers were also shot while responding to the call, receiving non-life-threatening injuries. Our prayers are with the officers and their families as they recover. I want to commend all area law enforcement who responded swiftly when the call came out, including Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, Bloomfield Police and other neighboring jurisdictions. Countless lives were saved because of their timely response. I extend my gratitude to our area’s first responders and the staff at San Juan Regional Medical Center for their outstanding care of the injured. Thank you to the citizens who called dispatch to report they heard shots fired.I encourage the public to remember if you see something/hear something, say something. We must continue to work together to keep our community safe. Calls of support have come in from our delegation in Washington DC, the White House, the Navajo Nation, mayors across our state, and countless others from around the country. We are a resilient community, a community that cares for each other. In the face of adversity, we must stand together, comfort one another, and make a determined effort to heal these wounds so we can emerge stronger and not allow this act of violence to define us.” Mayor Nate Duckett

As of 9 p.m. Monday, the suspect has not been identified, but police believe he was acting alone.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 505-334-6622.

For those impacted, counseling service resources are listed below:

• Desert View Family Counseling: 505-326-7878 (Press Option 1)

• Totah Behavioral Health: 505-564-4804

• Farmington Community Health: 505-326-4796