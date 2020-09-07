Farmington City Council considering water shortage advisory

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A city in northwest New Mexico is dealing with drought issues. Farmington’s river flows are seven-percent of average for this time of the year.

The city council is now considering a stage one water shortage advisory to encourage residents to conserve water. If the situation doesn’t get better, they could make stricter, mandatory rules. The city council is expected to vote on the issue Tuesday night.

