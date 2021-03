FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sycamore Park Community Center in Farmington is breaking ground on a new pump track. A pump track is a dirt track similar to a BMX track where riders can ride over a series of small mounts and around berms. It is made for manual bikes.

The new track is an entry-level course to introduce young riders to the sport of pump riding. Crews will also add a walking trail and a gathering area. The track should be completed by the end of this month.