Farmington bar wants to provide for employees while they rebuild

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Farmington bar and grill is temporarily out of business but is still working to help support its employees through the holidays. Clancy’s Pub and Irish Cantina owner Lewis McMullen says the longtime business went up in flames due to an electrical fire on Friday.

Luckily, no one was in the building at the time of the fire. The business is now closed while they rebuild, which they say could take months. But they want to help support their employees by giving them all the proceeds from a GoFundMe campaign. “That’s our main concern is how can we help them? I mean, it’s very hard to find jobs right now,” said Clancy’s owner Lewis McMullen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss