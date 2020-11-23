Farmington bar wants to provide for employees while they rebuild

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Farmington bar and grill is temporarily out of business but is still working to help support its employees through the holidays. Clancy’s Pub and Irish Cantina owner Lewis McMullen says the longtime business went up in flames due to an electrical fire on Friday.

Luckily, no one was in the building at the time of the fire. The business is now closed while they rebuild, which they say could take months. But they want to help support their employees by giving them all the proceeds from a GoFundMe campaign. “That’s our main concern is how can we help them? I mean, it’s very hard to find jobs right now,” said Clancy’s owner Lewis McMullen.