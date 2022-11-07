FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Animal Shelter is halting some services after discovering an increase in canine distemper cases. It’s a highly contagious disease that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems.

To limit the spread, the animal shelter temporarily suspends taking in dogs, halting adoption, and closing adoption rooms to the public. They also implemented deep cleaning protocols.