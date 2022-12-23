FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The winter storm has forced the cancellation of Friday night’s performance of “A Christmas Carol.” It was supposed to be held at the Farmington Civic Center.
The Farmington Civic Center said the cast and crew are stuck in Montana and cannot make the trip.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Rio Rancho neighbors have questions after dead bull found in mesa
- Crime: 2 men accused of stealing card info at Albuquerque ATMs
- History: Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
- Community: Carlito Springs Open Space finally reopens
It was the last stop on the tour, so the show will not be rescheduled.
Refunds will be issued, but they could take two to three weeks to process.