FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The winter storm has forced the cancellation of Friday night’s performance of “A Christmas Carol.” It was supposed to be held at the Farmington Civic Center.

The Farmington Civic Center said the cast and crew are stuck in Montana and cannot make the trip.

It was the last stop on the tour, so the show will not be rescheduled.

Refunds will be issued, but they could take two to three weeks to process.