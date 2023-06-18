BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The fourth Farmhouse Ale and Bernalillo Blues Festival took place all weekend in Bernalillo. People were able to enjoy blues and country music from local artists.

Organizers said all of the proceeds from the events are going to a good cause.

“It will support two groups, basically. It’ll support the Quanis Club, and we also support UN-17, which is a nonprofit organization that works with the private sector to solve social issues, like homelessness and crime in the Albuquerque area,” said Dana Koller, the founder of Farm House Ale Event and Blues Music Festival.

The event was sponsored by the Town of Bernalillo Lodgers Tax, Kaktus Brewing Company, and UN-17.