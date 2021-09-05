Farmers marketing group providing food vouchers for clinics

New Mexico News

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Farmers Marketing Association is working to make sure those facing food insecurity have a chance to get fresh produce. The program called “Fresh RX” provides food vouchers to health clinics in nine counties in New Mexico.

People can use those vouchers to purchase in-season fruits and vegetables in their region at local farmers’ markets. More information is available on the group’s website.

