Farmers marketing group providing food vouchers for clinics

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Farmers Marketing Association is working to make sure those facing food insecurity have a chance to get fresh produce. The program called “Fresh RX” provides food vouchers to health clinics in nine counties in New Mexico.
People can use those vouchers to purchase in-season fruits and vegetables in their region at local farmers’ markets. More information is available on the group’s website.