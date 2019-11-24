Famous boy scout ranch to be mortgaged

CIMARRON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Boy Scouts of America is mortgaging off one of their most famous and scenic properties.

The Philmont Ranch near Cimarron has long been used by the Boy Scouts as a place for backpacking trecks and outdoor activities. They say there’s no plan to sell it, but the organization says it’ll be used as collateral to help meet financial needs, including insurance costs related to sex abuse litigation.

Philmont’s oversight committee says it violates agreements made when the land was donated in 1938, but the BSA disputes the assertion.