Family with racist message on car window speaks out

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now hearing from the family who had a racist message on the back window of their car.

The words “White power” and “KKK” caused quite a stir at a Grants Elementary School, some parents even demanding the person get banned from the school. The family says they were victims of a bad prank.

KRQE News 13 showed you the pictures taken by an anonymous parent during school drop-off last Friday.

Raul Lopez, says his girlfriend didn’t know she was driving around with the message on her window, because her rearview mirror is broken. Lopez says he believes someone tagged the car overnight, trying to play a prank.

Now his girlfriend is being punished by the district. The Superintendent of the Cibola County School District sent a letter saying she is no longer allowed on campus because her presence has been and will likely be disruptive.

Lopez says they’re being treated unfairly, and they’re hoping the district will reconsider their decision.

We reached out to the school district to ask if they would reconsider the punishment given the family’s explanation. In a statement, they say individuals who cause disruption will be banned from school property.