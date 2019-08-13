Family, volunteers search Rio Grande for missing veteran

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a missing veteran has taken their search to the Rio Grande.

Matthew Gurule was last seen leaving Isleta Casino two weeks ago. A few hours after he disappeared, his car was found burned in the desert near Rio Communities. Monday, his family, volunteers and State Parks officials searched the river near Belen, hoping to find answers.

“We’re still looking. We have to find him, and if this doesn’t pan out today we’re still gonna keep looking. There’s just no stopping until we find him,” his mother, Sandra Miller, said.

Last week, Belen police arrested two people they say are possibly connected to the disappearance. They were charged after police say they were caught using Gurule’s credit cards.