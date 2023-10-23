ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque family received news their toddler was diagnosed with cancer. Now they’re on a mission to make one of his dreams come true.

Alexa Cavis says her son Cye Zamora was always full of energy and loves to dance. She says you could always catch him playing with his dinosaur and Marvel toys around the house, but this past May she began to notice he wasn’t himself. “It really started with shoulder pain, then he just became really fatigued…bruises that wouldn’t go away,” says Cavis.

Cavis says she took her son to the hospital, and he was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She says it completely turned her family’s life upside down. Cavis says she’s had to quit her job in order to give her son full-time care. She says sometimes he spends an entire month in the hospital.

Now the family is working with the non-profit “One at a Time,” to help with medical costs and to make one of Zamora’s biggest wishes come true. They’re hoping to send Zamora to Walt Disney World as soon as his health improves. Cavis says despite her son’s condition, it’s taught them to appreciate the little things. “Value each other, value your family, value like any moments any just simple time spent together, because life is too short and you never know what circumstances you may face,” says Cavis.

If you’d like to help the Cavis family, you can visit the non-profit website.