Family suing Santa Fe Police for wrongful death of family member

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of an elderly woman who they say froze to death is now suing the Santa Fe Police Department.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 92-year-old Antonia Garcia’s family says she may have gotten lost on her way to church in March 2019. A criminal complaint states a woman called Santa Fe Police after seeing an elderly woman leaning against a metal post.

Those documents say the dispatcher and police officers treated the call as a “low priority call”. Garcia’s family is now suing for wrongful death.

