Family suing Santa Fe Police for wrongful death of family member

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of an elderly woman who they say froze to death is now suing the Santa Fe Police Department.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 92-year-old Antonia Garcia’s family says she may have gotten lost on her way to church in March 2019. A criminal complaint states a woman called Santa Fe Police after seeing an elderly woman leaning against a metal post.

Those documents say the dispatcher and police officers treated the call as a “low priority call”. Garcia’s family is now suing for wrongful death.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞