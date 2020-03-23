Family suing Santa Fe Police for wrongful death of family member

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of an elderly woman who they say froze to death is now suing the Santa Fe Police Department.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 92-year-old Antonia Garcia’s family says she may have gotten lost on her way to church in March 2019. A criminal complaint states a woman called Santa Fe Police after seeing an elderly woman leaning against a metal post.
Those documents say the dispatcher and police officers treated the call as a “low priority call”. Garcia’s family is now suing for wrongful death.
Don’t Miss
- Artist files lawsuit against Meow Wolf, claims copyright infringement
- Albuquerque man accused of shooting, killing man at gas station
- Man allegedly drives wrong way on I-25 while drunk