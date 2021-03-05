Family still searching for 20-year-old man missing from Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A 20-year-old National Guardsman went missing on February 21, 2021, at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge in Taos. The bridge is a known spot for suicide, but a body has yet to turn up, two weeks later.

Although there is a pretty successful recovery rate for those who commit suicide on the bridge, there is no sign of Juan Munoz, so his family doesn’t believe that’s what happened. Munoz was supposed to be at the National Guard Armory in Rio Rancho when he didn’t show up for drill, it raised red flags.

New Mexico State Police went in with drones, helicopters and multiple agencies volunteered their time to search the area surrounding the bridge. Family members also hired their own drone team and rafters to search the area along the Rio Grande but so far nothing has come up.

His family believes foul play was involved. “This isn’t like Juan to do something like this, anybody that knew him knows he’s a responsible person and this just isn’t like him,” said Miriam Munoz, Juan’s aunt.

Right now, all they have to go on is that a security guard said they witnessed a car come up behind Munoz and then saw it speed off after a few minutes. Juan’s family passed out flyers in Taos, Santa Fe, and Albuquerque to help find him.

His mother says the family is offering a reward for any information that helps find him. NMSP is leading the investigation, anyone with information on the disappearance is asked to contact them at 575-758-8878.