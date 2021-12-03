Family speaks out after Nevada cold case victim identified as New Mexico teen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The family of an Artesia woman who was missing for 40 years and finally identified as a murder victim in Nevada is speaking out. Tammy Terrell disappeared from Roswell in 1980. Tammy went missing on September 29, 1980, and 41 years later, the family is finally able to have answers as to what happened to her.

“It was something that seemed impossible, and it was joy of relief it joy of sorrow, it was many things,” said Carla Klontz, Tammy’s sister.

For decades, Carla and her family have been searching for Tammy. Her body was found in Nevada in 1980 but police there only identified her on Thursday. Tammy was 17 when she went missing. She was a troubled teen staying in Roswell at the assurance home to help turn her life around.

Story continues below Vaccines: Locals respond to state requiring booster shots for certain professions

Locals respond to state requiring booster shots for certain professions Crime: Teen suspect wounded following officer-involved shooting in NW Albuquerque

Teen suspect wounded following officer-involved shooting in NW Albuquerque Weather: Nice weekend before winter storm arrives next week

Nice weekend before winter storm arrives next week Events: What’s happening around New Mexico December 3 – December 9

What’s happening around New Mexico December 3 – December 9 KRQE En Español: KRQE En Español: Jueves 2 de Dicembre 2021 The latest data shows the week before Thanksgiving, APS had 330 cases among students and staff. Dr. Blakey said 93 of its 143 campuses had at least one case. She said they are now seeing more cases among students that staff and fewer cases in high schools, which the district said could be because more high school students have been vaccinated. A handful of APS schools have a 3% positivity rate, which leads to a district visit to check COVID-19 protocols. No schools have reached a 5% positivity rate, which could lead to added safety protocols like limiting school visitors, banning spectators at games, or having more activities held outdoors. Dr. Blakey said if they can keep staff healthy, they don’t anticipate having to return to remote learning again. “Our biggest concern is usually the staff and keeping the staff healthy because without the staff there, it’s not he spread we’re worried about. it’s if we cant keep people healthy, we won’t have the staff to provide the education to students,” said Dr. Blakey. The district said it is seeing a big increase in vaccinations and with parents vaccinating their 5-11 year-olds. APS has been holding vaccine clinics for staff and students, averaging about 700 shots a week, with a total of about 75,000 shots in arms over the past year. The district is now focusing on getting its staff their booster shots to all be considered fully vaccinated under the revised Public Health Order.

On the night of her disappearance, the home had dropped her off at the eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds in Roswell with another girl. Staff came back to pick them up but Tammy wasn’t there. She was last seen at an old Denny’s with a man and woman. Her body was found in Nevada days later but it would be 40 plus years before her family and investigators knew it was her.

Carla says the recent discovery is a hollow victory. Police were able to identify her using DNA and genealogy by finding a connection to her sisters. Police agencies in Nevada and southeast New Mexico are working together to find out who killed Tammy and how she ended up in Nevada. Roswell Police are actively seeking leads from anyone who might have seen Tammy on the night in 1980 or knows anything about her disappearance.