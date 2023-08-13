SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man was killed doing what he loved: riding his bicycle. His family is now speaking out as police are still searching for the car that hit him.

Sarah Gray, said her husband, 49-year-old Nathan Gray, was a loving father to their five kids. She mentioned he was a computer programmer, a profound reader and writer, enjoyed singing, and loved the outdoors.

“We just went camping for our anniversary right before his accident and climbed to the top of Ravens Ridge, which was really cool,” Gray added.

The family moved to Santa Fe from Virginia four years ago and loves exploring the state. They were planning on going to Wheeler Peak on Labor Day weekend, but the unthinkable happened. One of the things Nathan Gray loved, riding his bicycle, turned into a nightmare as he was doing that when he was killed.

“He was biking to church to practice organ. He was teaching himself how to play the organ,” said Gray.

Early in the morning on August 1, which was also his 23rd wedding anniversary, Santa Fe Police said Nathan Gray was hit in the southbound lane of Old Pecos Trail near the intersection of Santa Barbara Drive; a route he rode often.

According to police, Gray was riding his bicycle with the flow of traffic and was hit from behind. Officials said the driver fled the scene going south on Old Pecos Trail.

Gray was taken to the hospital and passed away a few days later. While the family is grieving, police are still searching for the driver that hit him.

“I feel like accidents happen, and everybody makes mistakes. I think that it would be interesting to find out what happened. That would be very helpful for healing,” said Gray.

Investigators believe the vehicle that hit Gray is possibly a white and gold sedan. There is a GoFundMe set up for the family.