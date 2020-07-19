Family searching for missing Silver City woman

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family is pleading for help to find a woman who’s been missing for weeks.

Toni Padilla

Recently, loved ones gathered together for prayer and support for 58-year-old Toni Padilla. She was last seen at her Silver City home before leaving on foot a couple hours later on July 3. Police are hoping to track down phone records and location data.

Her family is offering a $1,500 reward for any information that helps find Padilla. If you know anything, please contact Silver City police at (575) 538-3723.