Family organizes search for missing veteran

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County authorities need help finding a missing man–a former Marine.

They say 32-year-old Matthew Gurule was last seen leaving Isleta Casino on Saturday. His burnt vehicle was found later that morning.

The combat Marine veteran is 5-foot-8, weighs 190 pounds, and he has tattoos on both of his arms. If you know where he may be, call Belen police.

A search party is being organized by his family Saturday in Belen. They’ll meet at 3 p.m. in Rio Communities near where his car was found, at the end of Goodman Road past the water tank.

