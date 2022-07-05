NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The two men who were charged in the DWI crash that happened in Wagon Mound on Friday evening went before a judge Tuesday morning. A woman and two children died in the crash. Now the family is looking for answers.

Irene Romero, her 9-year-old niece, Daniella Lopez and her 4-year-old granddaughter, Annalise Romero, died in the crash. Irene’s 21-year-old daughter, Shantelle Romero, survived.

“She was a really tough person. Really hard to crack and my daughter… she was very funny too,” said Shantelle Romero, Annalise’s mom and Irene’s daughter.

Annalise Romero was just about to celebrate her birthday and was looking forward to starting kindergarten this year. Shantelle said her mom, Irene, always put others before herself. But now the family is preparing for three funerals.

Jesse Blanco is charged with killing all three in an accident in Wagon Mound Friday night. Blanco told authorities he was speeding and could not break in time before rear-ending the vehicle.

Police officially charged Blanco in a criminal complaint Tuesday. Besides the three charges of vehicular homicide by DWI, he is also charged with speeding and reckless driving. Police say the 22-year-old admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Both families of the victims have created Go Fund Me accounts to help with funeral expenses. “What we really want to shed a light on is that Annalise is a true hero in all of this and Shantelle made the brave decision to allow Annalise’s life to continue and that’s through organ donation,” said Nicaea Chavez, a family member.

Police say Blanco and his passenger Dominic Armijo tried to cover up the fact they were drinking. The two are accused of trying to hide the alcohol in the car which included a 30 pack of beer and an empty bottle of liquor.

While Blanco was arrested at the scene, Armijo was taken into custody at the school nearby the crash. Jesse Blanco and Dominic Armijo made their first appearance Tuesday in court. Blanco had his bail set at $250,000. Armijo, who is only charged with tampering with evidence, had his bond set at $5,000.