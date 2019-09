SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of New Mexico music singer is honoring her life by launching a charity to help others.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the family of Ernestine Romero is launching the Ernestine Romero Memorial Fund. The goal is to provide school scholarships and donations to local organizations that work to prevent domestic violence.

Police say the local singer was shot and killed in July by her husband who then turned the gun on himself.