Family of Santa Fe County inmate files wrongful death lawsuit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a woman who died at the Santa Fe County jail is now suing. Carmela DeVargas was in custody for a probation violation in November 2019 when she died from meningitis.

Her family has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit saying the detention center didn’t do enough to keep her alive and jail administrators fostered cruel and sadistic treatment of inmates. The family has also petitioned for a Grand Jury investigation. According to a news release, the petition will be submitted to the Santa Fe Board of County Commissioners.

