Family of Ofc. Jarrott, NMSP Chief to give public statement Saturday

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, New Mexico State Police Chief Robert Thornton and the family of fallen Officer Darian Jarrott are expected to make a public statement at the NMSP Deming office at 1:00 p.m. The family and chief will not be taking questions. News 13 will stream the statement live on this page.

NMSP Chief Robert Thornton will accompany the family of Fallen Officer Darian Jarrott as they issue a public statement on February 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m at the NMSP Deming office, 3000 E. Pine St. The family and Chief will not be taking questions. Will be live-streamed on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/BlZKXWZXav — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) February 6, 2021

On Thursday, Ofc. Darian Jarrott was shot and killed while he was assisting in a homeland security investigation in Deming. According to NMSP, the driver of the truck, identified as 39-year-old Omar Felix Cueva, fired at least one shot at Jarrott killing him.