Family of Ofc. Jarrott, NMSP Chief to give public statement Saturday

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, New Mexico State Police Chief Robert Thornton and the family of fallen Officer Darian Jarrott are expected to make a public statement at the NMSP Deming office at 1:00 p.m. The family and chief will not be taking questions. News 13 will stream the statement live on this page.

On Thursday, Ofc. Darian Jarrott was shot and killed while he was assisting in a homeland security investigation in Deming. According to NMSP, the driver of the truck, identified as 39-year-old Omar Felix Cueva, fired at least one shot at Jarrott killing him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES