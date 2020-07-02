Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham, New Mexico health officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts

Family of missing Navajo woman missing for 18 years ask for public’s help

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The family of a Navajo woman missing for 18 years is asking for help on the anniversary of her disappearance. Laverda Sorrell was last seen by her husband in Fort Defiance, Arizona on July 4, 2002. Her family reported her missing four days later and she hasn’t been seen since.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about what happened to her. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss