Family of missing Navajo woman missing for 18 years ask for public’s help

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The family of a Navajo woman missing for 18 years is asking for help on the anniversary of her disappearance. Laverda Sorrell was last seen by her husband in Fort Defiance, Arizona on July 4, 2002. Her family reported her missing four days later and she hasn’t been seen since.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about what happened to her. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.