Family of man killed in Taos Ski Valley avalanche creates foundation in his honor

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a man killed in an avalanche at Taos Ski Valley last year is making sure he will be remembered in a positive way. They’re looking to help others with a new foundation created in his honor.

Not a day goes by where the parents of 22-year-old Corey Borg-Massanari don’t miss their kind and adventurous son. Corey’s mother Bobbie Gorron said he was an avid skier and loved his dog more than anything. So they decided to bring those passions together with this new venture.

Gorron said Borg-Massanari was airlifted to UNM Hospital after the avalanche. But after a couple of days, the family made the toughest decision of their lives, taking him off life support.

Gorron said even when Borg-Massanari passed away, he was still making a difference in people’s lives, by donating his organs. From there, the family was inspired to continue helping others, carrying on his legacy by starting a foundation in his name.

“When we talked about a foundation, we said Corey’s true passions are skiing and he loves his dog and so it just seemed like the right choice to make,” said Gorron.

The “Corey Borg-Massanari Foundation” will help raise funds to buy equipment and training for outdoor safety and also plans on placing more avalanche dogs, like Izzy who helped find Borg-Massanari, at ski resorts across the country. Starting with his two favorites. “We will be gifting an avalanche dog to Taos Ski Valley in 2021 and an avalanche dog to Vail (Colorado) in 2022,” Gorron said.

Gorran believes her son would be very proud of the foundation and hopes he knew just how much of an impact he made in his life. “I would tell him again how much I love him, but I would probably hug him and never let him go so that he could not go on that mountain and ski,” said Gorron. “But just how much I love him and how much I miss.”

Both Borg-Massanari and Matthew Zonghetti, who also died in the avalanche, were honored by Taos Ski Valley earlier this year. The ski resort named two runs after them.