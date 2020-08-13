Family of man killed by LCPD reaches settlement with city

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Cruces has settled a civil lawsuit with the family of Antonio Valenzuela. He was killed by a Las Cruces Police Officer after being put in a chokehold. The settlement is making sure new policies are put in place for the department and its officers.
Antonio Valenzuela fled from officers during a traffic stop in February. During a struggle, officers tried tasing him but when that didn’t work investigators say officer Christopher Smelser held Valenzuela in a chokehold, Valenzuela died.
Now six months later, the Valenzuela family has reached a settlement with the City of Las Cruces. As part of that settlement, the city has agreed to make changes to police policy pending city council approval.
“To ensure the useless killing of citizens, with no justification does not continue to happen,” said Attorney Sam Bregman who represented the Valenzuela family.
The new policies include:
- A ban on all chokeholds, and immediate firing of an officer who uses it.
- A requirement forcing officers to intervene if they witness other officers using excessive force if they don’t intervene the officer will be terminated.
- Regular de-escalation training. All uses of force must be reported, investigated, and tracked to identify officers who use unreasonable force.
- All use of force or discipline against an officer must be reported to the City Council.
- All officers will submit a mental health exam every year.
The city of Las Cruces says the Police Department already practices some of these policies and they banned the use of the particular restraint after Valenzuela’s death. They also say they do not have to adopt all the recommendations in the settlement agreement.
The city also agreed to pay the Valenzuela family money but neither side is releasing the figure. Officer Smelser was fired from the Las Cruces Police Department and charged with second-degree murder. He has a preliminary hearing in September to see if there is enough evidence to go to trial.
The city of Las Cruces released the following statement Thursday:
In response to the statement issued by Mr. Bregman, the city offers the following information. The parties agreed that the city denies liability for the incident. The parties also agreed that the City is not required to adopt all of the proposed policies and agreed that they would be carefully considered. Some of the proposed policies are already in place. The police department has never authorized, provided training, or implemented a policy that allows the use of chokeholds and has prohibited the use. The use of vascular neck restraint, which is not a chokehold, was prohibited by policy by the former chief of police. It is well-established law that police officers are already required to intervene in instances where another officer violates a person’s civil rights. The LCPD already investigates use of force incidents, even ones where a person complains that handcuffs are too tight. Documents related to the investigations of use of force are already maintained for the entirety of the officer’s employment. For the past five years, the city engaged a police audit firm that reported internal affairs complaints and reported on the number of use of force complaints. The city is currently finalizing a request for proposals that will continue and expand on this reporting. As with any city employee, the city must carefully consider the rights of employees and adhere to all federal and state laws when considering the medical and health status of all employees and will continue to develop programs that support the success of every employee and adhere to the city’s mission of improving the quality of life for the community.