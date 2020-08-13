Family of man killed by LCPD reaches settlement with city

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Cruces has settled a civil lawsuit with the family of Antonio Valenzuela. He was killed by a Las Cruces Police Officer after being put in a chokehold. The settlement is making sure new policies are put in place for the department and its officers.

Antonio Valenzuela fled from officers during a traffic stop in February. During a struggle, officers tried tasing him but when that didn’t work investigators say officer Christopher Smelser held Valenzuela in a chokehold, Valenzuela died.

Now six months later, the Valenzuela family has reached a settlement with the City of Las Cruces. As part of that settlement, the city has agreed to make changes to police policy pending city council approval.

“To ensure the useless killing of citizens, with no justification does not continue to happen,” said Attorney Sam Bregman who represented the Valenzuela family.

The new policies include:

A ban on all chokeholds, and immediate firing of an officer who uses it.

A requirement forcing officers to intervene if they witness other officers using excessive force if they don’t intervene the officer will be terminated.

Regular de-escalation training. All uses of force must be reported, investigated, and tracked to identify officers who use unreasonable force.

All use of force or discipline against an officer must be reported to the City Council.

All officers will submit a mental health exam every year.

The city of Las Cruces says the Police Department already practices some of these policies and they banned the use of the particular restraint after Valenzuela’s death. They also say they do not have to adopt all the recommendations in the settlement agreement.

The city also agreed to pay the Valenzuela family money but neither side is releasing the figure. Officer Smelser was fired from the Las Cruces Police Department and charged with second-degree murder. He has a preliminary hearing in September to see if there is enough evidence to go to trial.

The city of Las Cruces released the following statement Thursday: