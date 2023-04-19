FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a homeowner who was shot and killed by officers with the Farmington Police Department when they showed up at the wrong house is planning to sue. A legal team for the family of Robert Dotson made the announcement late Wednesday night and said they would host a news conference on Thursday to discuss the lawsuit.

On April 5, Farmington police were called to 5308 Valley View for a domestic violence call but officers instead knocked on Dotson’s door at 5305 Valley View. Police body camera video reveals officers knew they were at the wrong address before Dotson answered the door, almost instantly raised ag un, then officers opened fire killing Dotson.

The family’s attorney said they plan to sue for damages, called for the officers involved to be charged with 2nd-degree murder and called for the police chief to resign.