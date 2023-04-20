FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Editor’s Note: This post contains graphic images that may be disturbing.

The family of Robert Dotson, the man who was shot and killed by officers with the Farmington Police Department after they went to the wrong address, wants the officers involved to face criminal charges. The family’s attorney released Ring doorbell video Thursday afternoon showing the shooting.

The family is calling for the resignation of Farmington Police Department Chief Steve Hebbe. They demanded that city council investigate the number of excessive force claims against the police department, and also requested the San Juan district attorney and state Attorney General Raul Torrez bring criminal charges of 2nd-degree murder against the three officers involved.

Dotson’s wife spoke for the first time since the shooting at a news conference Thursday. “”This horrific night feels like a horrible nightmare, this careless act of not being at the right address has taken everything from this family,” said Kim Dotson.

Dotson leaves behind his wife, two children, and four grandchildren.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the San Juan DA as well as the AG’s office about criminal charges. They said they will be waiting until the New Mexico State Police investigation is finished before they look into it. The family’s attorney said they plan to file a lawsuit but need to more investigating first.

The Farmington Police Department released this statement after the family’s news conference Thursday: