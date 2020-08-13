Family of man choked to death by former Las Cruces officer reaches settlement with city

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Cruces has settled with the family of a man killed after being placed in a chokehold by a police officer.

Former Las Cruces Police Officer Christopher Smelser was seen on lapel video detaining Antonio Valenzuela after he fled a traffic stop in February with a neck restraint or chokehold. Smelser is charged with murder in the case. The family also filed a civil lawsuit.

At this time it is unknown how much the city has agreed to pay the family. However, as part of the agreement, the police department has agreed to change its policies. Those include the ban of all forms of chokeholds, the requirement of de-escalation and racial bias training and the requirement of investigations in any case where officers are accused of using force.

This is a developing story.

