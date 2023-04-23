FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a man killed by Farmington Police earlier this month argued against a statement put out by the officers’ lawyer.

The family of Robert Dotson, the man killed by officers after they went to the wrong address, had strong words for the Farmington Police Department Thursday, calling for the officers to be charged with second-degree murder, the resignation of Chief Steve Hebbe, and for city council to investigate the number of excessive force complaints.

The lawyer for the officers involved put out a statement saying the family made “inflammatory statements” and said he believed the officers were justified in the shooting.

The lawyer went on to say that anyone inside the home could have looked outside or used the doorbell camera and seen that it was police officers outside.

He said that an officer heard someone inside the home rack a gun and that Dotson came out and pointed a gun at one of the officers.

The lawyer said, “They had no choice but to defend themselves with deadly force.”

In a statement put out Saturday, the family disputed those claims and said the officers had heard the door being unlocked. They also said that Dotson was not pointing his gun at officers and that the flashlights from the officers were blinding.

The family has said they plan to sue but need more time to investigate what happened.