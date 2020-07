SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local woman woke up to a family of bobcats outside her door. Kathy Maniscalco posted a ideo of the unexpected visitors.

Five kittens and their mother decided to make themselves comfortable on the front porch of her home in Santa Fe. The kittens were caught playing and then taking a nice snack break. Three of the kittens stayed close to the mom while the other two played on the beams of her home.

Related Coverage: