ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marie Levison is the stepmother of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Levison. He is one of the four first responders killed in the helicopter crash near Las Vegas, New Mexico one year ago today.

She says even though it’s been a year since he passed, the pain of losing her stepson remains. “Parents should never lose children…my husband feels the loss every morning, he wakes up and just wonders “Why Michael, why did he have to leave us so soon he was only 30 years old,” says Levison.

Last week a plaque was installed under a tree at El Oso Grande Park near Osuna to honor him. It was a project led by her friends and was fully paid for by the City of Albuquerque. Marie says the outpouring of support from the community over the last year has brought their family comfort. She says people not only from Albuquerque but all over the country have sent dozens of letters for Michael.

Marie says one woman even made her family a quilt with Michael’s name on it. Despite a difficult year, Marie says she’s thankful for everyone who’s made an effort to keep Michael’s memory alive.