Family of Aztec school shooting victim sues district

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a teen killed in the Aztec school shooting is suing the district. Not for the shooting, but for what one of her teachers allegedly did to her in the months before her death.

“I did it to help her out so she could have her job and so she could have four classes so she could cheer,” James Coulter said.

Teacher James Coulter is talking about fixing Casey Marquez’s grades after being accused of having inappropriate relationships with her and other female students. Marquez was killed months earlier in a school shooting.

KRQE News 13 featured Coulter’s interview in a Special Assignment last year. According to a newly filed lawsuit, inappropriate messages between Marquez and Coulter were found on her phone after her death.

It points out that the district knew about allegations of Coulter being inappropriate with female students in 2015, but didn’t report it to the state or push for Coulter’s license to be revoked until Marquez’s family came forward in 2018.

In this case, it alleges Coulter not only fixed her grades but got physical with her and pursued her so much, Marquez thought he was stalking her. Coulter was questioned by police about that.

“Yeah, I crossed the line. I’m well aware of that,” Coulter said.

Marquez’s family claims by failing to stop Coulter earlier, they are responsible for what happened to their daughter. They are seeking damages.

Coulter resigned last year and is charged with rape and sexual assault in other cases.