Family of Aztec school shooting victim considers wrongful death lawsuit

Casey Jordan-Marquez

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother of a teen killed in the Aztec school shooting may soon be filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

Jamie Lattin is petitioning to become personal representative for her daughter, Casey Marquez. She and Francisco Fernandez were shot and killed by a gunman who randomly targeted students at Aztec High School nearly two years ago.

Court documents say Lattin is pursuing the designation to investigate the shooting and possibly pursue a lawsuit under the state’s wrongful death act.

The Marquez family is also suing Aztec School District in a separate matter, claiming a now-former teacher sexually abused Casey months before her death.

