LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Days after the release of police body camera video, the family of a 75-year old woman who was shot and killed by Las Cruces Police in April is expected to speak about the high-profile incident in a news conference Thursday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page with coverage beginning around 3 p.m.

According to a press release sent Thursday morning, attorneys Sam Bregman and Daniela Labinoti will host the news conference. The news release specific refers to the shooting of Baca as a “murder.”

Baca was shot and killed by Las Cruces Police on Saturday, April 16 as officers responded to a 911 call at her family’s home. According to Las Cruces Police, Baca was said to have suffered from dementia, was armed with a knife and threatened to kill the 911 caller.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed in the case. After the shooting, Las Cruces Police said the officer who shot Baca was placed on administrative leave. The department did not respond to KRQE News 13’s request for comment about the case earlier this week.

The officer who shot Baca has not been identified by the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting is being investigated by the Dona Ana County Officer-Involved Incident Task Force.