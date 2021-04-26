Family of missing 16-year-old Rio Rancho girl asks public for help

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a Rio Rancho teen they say has been missing for a week is urging the public for help. The mother of 16-year-old Jovanna Lira says she discovered the girl was missing from her bedroom around 4 a.m. last Monday.

She says this weekend, hundreds of people on foot, on dirt bikes, and four-wheelers searched the West Mesa for hours because she says she was able to ping Lira’s cell phone to that location last week.

She says she filed police reports with both Rio Rancho and Albuquerque Police and that they’re following a handful of leads. “We do not think it’s a runaway situation based off of how well we know our daughter and her history and her goals and her dreams and just how well we know her, period as her parents,” said the mother of Jovanna Lira, Monica Canchola.

The family is asking anyone with information about the missing Cleveland High School freshman to come forward. KRQE News 13 reached out to both police departments for additional information but have not heard back.