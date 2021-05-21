Family mourns Artesia police officer killed in crash

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Loved ones and fellow officers are mourning the loss of an Artesia police officer killed Friday morning in a crash. Corporal Thomas Frazier was on-duty, driving on Highway 285 north of Artesia when his pickup crashed into the back of a semi-truck that was slowing to turn.

The driver of the semi was not hurt. State police are investigating the crash. Corporal Frazier was originally from Virginia and began his career with Artesia Police in 2016. He was also on an ATF task force and headed up the Sun Country Volunteer Fire Department.

He leaves behind his wife Allison, and their three children ages four, six and seven. Friday evening the state police is escorting Corporal Frazier’s body to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque.