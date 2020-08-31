Family holds socially distant parade for Los Alamos woman

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Family and friends of a Los Alamos woman got together this weekend to put a smile on her face. Eighty-seven-year-old Juanita Chavez has nine children, 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandkids, and one great-great-grandchild.

Her family is spread all around the country and when they headrd she hasn’t been feeling very well they decided to get together and lift her spirits. They held a socially distant COVID-safe parade in her honor.

The caravan looped around her entire neighborhood and cars stopped in front of her house so people could drop off cards, balloons, and stuffed animals. Her family says it made her day.

