Family, friends remember, say goodbye to Ofc. Darian Jarrott

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE) – a solemn day for New Mexico law enforcement as they said goodbyes to one of their own. Fallen New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was buried Friday in his hometown of Lordsburg. Officer Jarrott, 28, was remembered as a man who was always happy and during hard times, made everyone smile and laugh.

The funeral service was held at the Lordsburg High School football field to allow for an outdoor, socially distance service. NMSP officers from Roswell, Deming, and Lordsburg paid their respects. Officer Jarrott was helping Homeland security with an investigation last week when he pulled over a man on I-10 and was shot and killed.

NMSP officer and Jarrott’s best friend, Officer Marco Valle, remembered his friend Darian as someone who loved playing sports and always gave his all. Jarrott graduated from Lordsburg High school with honors. Jarrott received his degree from Western New Mexico University then graduated from the law enforcement academy in 2014. Fellow officers gave him the nicknames, ‘Darian the barbarian’ and ‘Hollywood,’ for always looking sharp. “More than anything, Darian was a great family man. He worked extremely hard for his kids. One thing he loved most was his kids hugging him after shift,” said Valle.

Officer Jarrott’s death prompted an almost 40-mile chase in Las Cruces where a shootout happened on I-10 killing the suspect, 39-year-old Omar Cueva. Following the service, Officer Jarrott will be escorted to Shakespeare Cemetery in Lordsburg for a private burial. Officer Jarrott leaves behind his wife, three small children and was expecting his fourth child this year.