Family, friends gather to remember mother shot and killed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community gathered Wednesday night to remember a woman, who investigators believe was killed by her boyfriend. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Leonard Kieran called 911 on Saturday and told dispatchers he had shot and killed his girlfriend. Deputies arrived at the home near Pajarito to find Kathy Jaramillo dead and Kieran gone.

Jaramillo’s family and friends gathered to celebrate her life. “She loved everybody, she really did. Nobody ever had a bad thing to say about my mom and she was just a giving, kind person, everybody loved her,” said Jaramillo’s children Jessica Vigil-Valerio and Christopher Cody-Vigil. Investigators are on the hunt for Kieran. They say his phone records put him in Arizona which is where Jaramillo’s family says he used to live.

