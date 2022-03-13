LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, there was a funeral mass for retired Las Vegas firefighter, Frank Lovato, who died in a deadly crash after a wrong-way chase on I-25. First responders and community members met at the Our Lady of Sorrow Church in Las Vegas for the service.

There was also a rosary for Lovato there Friday night. Lovato joined the Las Vegas Fire Department in 1983 and retired in 2006. The department has retired his badge number, 27.

“He was always active. The guys tell me he would always be willing to help somebody reaching out to them,” said deputy chief of the Las Vegas Fire Department, Steven Spann. “He always had a smile, he always wanted to help. That’s a firefighter, public servant’s nature.”

Lovato’s family is requesting that anyone wishing to honor his memory make a donation to the New Mexico Kidney Foundation or to Fill The Boot.