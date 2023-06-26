NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a deadly police shooting that’s hard to forget after a man was killed in an explosion two years ago ignited by gunfire. His family is now suing the Socorro County Sheriff’s Office, claiming deputies started firing away before they even knew what was going on.

“Max, again, was there for a very simple and lawful purpose to hang out with friends,” said Attorney Jacob Candelaria.

On June 17, 2021, 29-year-old Max Jaramillo was killed while out with friends in rural New Mexico. Socorro County Sheriff’s deputies claimed, when they pulled up to a group of people on that isolated property in Veguita, they were shot at.

Deputy: “Shots fired, dispatch. Shots fired.”

Which led to officers firing at the group, hitting an oxygen tank on their pickup truck, setting off an explosion. Killing Jaramillo and injuring two others.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jaramillo’s family denies officers were shot at.

“We have done sound assessments on that video from our perspective. It simply does not corroborate the story that at least one of the officers was giving after the fact,” said Candelaria.

The suit claimed Jaramillo and his friends were on the property shooting at an abandoned trailer for fun.

“Exercising your constitutional right to use firearms for recreation on private property that you have permission to be on should not be a death sentence, and that’s what this case is about,” said Candelaria.

When the officers pulled up, the suit claimed they were in an unmarked vehicle, did not use their lights or sirens, and parked out of sight behind an embankment.

“Instead of calling for backup, instead of pulling back and assessing the situation, they made a decision to open fire,” said Candelaria.

The suit also alleged that the force used by Lietenant Richard Lopez and Deputy Sheriff Carlos Valenzuela wasn’t necessary.

“It is inappropriate for officers to discharge their weapons at a group of people several hundred yards away indiscriminately,” said Candelaria.

We reached out to the Socorro County Sheriff’s Office for comment, but we have not heard back.