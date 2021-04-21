Family desperate for answers two months following Nambe teen’s murder

NAMBE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than two months since a 19-year-old was found murdered on the Nambe Pueblo and there have been no arrests or no suspects named. The family is now offering a reward for information, hoping someone can help keep this case from going cold. “I honestly just miss hearing his voice,” says Stephanie Valdez-Herrera.

Herrera’s son, Isaiah, was murdered in February. The 19-year-old’s body was found on the Nambe Pueblo near Vista Herrera and County Road 119. His family lives in Nambe off pueblo land, and they are concerned leads may be hard to come by. “We don’t know who the person responsible is so if it turns out it is a tribal member or somebody that lives on tribal land that would go back to probably the FBI,” says Isaiah’s Aunt, Claudette Romero.

Isaiah recently graduated from Pojoaque Valley High School and his mom says he was considering coaching basketball or becoming an engineer. “He liked building stuff ever since he was little, it started with,” Herrera says. His mom says whatever he did, Isaiah was constantly putting others first. “The biggest thing in his life was to always put a smile on someone’s face, to lift somebody up when they were down,” Herrera says.

His family hopes sharing Isaiah’s story will lead to answers about his death. Not just for their own peace of mind, but for the safety of the community they live in.”I would give anything and everything that we have just to make sure that the people who did this don’t ever hurt anybody else,” Herrera says.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The family is also offering a reward. KRQE News 13 reached out to Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office for an update but did not hear back.