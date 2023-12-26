JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – As the search for a missing Albuquerque woman continues, her family says information about her disappearance can be called into the National Park Service Tip Line.

Ingrid Lane, 37, was visiting a meditation center in Jemez Springs on Oct. 15 before she went on a hike and didn’t come back. Lane was last seen north of Jemez Springs on Forest Road 144, 11 miles north of Highway 126. Her black Subaru Impreza hatchback was found broken down and abandoned with a broken rear window at the same location.

Lane was last seen wearing a grey fleece jacket, black jogger pants, and a grey knit hat. She is five-foot-five and weighs 115 pounds. KRQE News 13 spoke with Lane’s family in November and they said she loved the outdoors and has a vivacious personality.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lane, contact the National Park Service Tip Line at 505-709-0077 and reference case number: 23-001710.