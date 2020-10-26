Family asking for help after house fire destroys everything

PIÑON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family is trying to get back on their feet after their home burned down. They lost everything including their car and they’re asking the community for help.

Daniel and Tara Pollard are trying to put the pieces of their life back together, after their home in Piñon, New Mexico was destroyed in a fire on October 10. “We got some messages from our neighbor that our house was on fire,” said Tara.

At the time of the fire, the house was empty. Tara was in Albuquerque with her 3-year-old daughter at UNMH. “She had complications with a surgery that she’d had,” said Tara.

Her husband, Daniel, was about 20 miles from home near Weed, New Mexico. “I was working cows with my folks,” said Daniel. He rushed home, but it was too late. “It’s a helpless feeling, all you can do is watch it burn,” he said.

Not only did they lose their home and their van, but Daniel’s livelihood also went up in flames. The woodworker lost all of his supplies, leaving him unable to work.

“I went to the other side to try and check my windows [to] see if I could get in the house to get anything out, but it was too hot, too smokey. At that point, you just gotta let it go,” said Pollard.

Since then, the family of seven has been living with Daniel’s parents. “We’ve got nine people living in a single-wide trailer,” said Pollard. The family says someone recently donated a camper trailer, making the temporary conditions more comfortable.

They say it’s been challenging, balancing their daughter’s recovery and getting back on their feet. The Pollards say the Otero County Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for help getting back on their feet. So far, they’ve raised more than $15,000.

