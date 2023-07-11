SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two young men, Anthony McCants and Candrick Begay, may be gone, but they’ll never be forgotten by their loved ones.

“He was always a really happy, loving, smiling, young man,” Diane McCants, Anthony’s grandmother, said.

“He had a heart of gold. He was the type to take the shirt off his back and give it to you if you needed it,” Celeste Henderson, Begay’s wife, said.

McCants and Begay were both found murdered at their workplace, Highway 64 Auto Salvage, in San Juan County back in April. The two were sent out to pull truck parts that afternoon but never returned to the shop.

“You never except for your 26-year-old grandson to go before you,” McCants said.

Now, more than three months later, authorities are still searching for answers, and the families are still trying to make sense of it all.

“He had dreams, and he had hopes, and he had plans. He had a future. He had a love for life, and all of that was just stolen,” McCants said.

Henderson is expecting their fourth child this week, a boy coming into the world without a father. “We have a three-year-old, [and] there’s times where she’ll ask about him if he’s coming home.”

The families have one common goal, and that’s to find justice for their loved ones.

“I just can’t express how much we do want answers,” McCants said.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said the case is still under investigation. They’re once again asking for the public’s help. If you have any information surrounding their murders, you’re asked to call the detective’s tip line at 505-333-7878.