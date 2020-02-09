Families of dead Santa Fe inmates calling on Grand Jury for justice

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The parents of two former inmates at the Santa Fe County Detention Center are calling for justice after their children died in custody.

The parents of Carmela DeVargas and Rex Corcoran Jr. say their children died in November, while they were being held at the jail. Today, they’re asking a Grand Jury to investigate what happened because they believe their children’s lives could’ve been saved.

Carmela’s father, Antonio DeVargas, and Rex’s mother, Susie Schmitt, are asking for more than 2,000 signatures to get the attention of a Grand Jury. DeVargas and Schmitt want a full investigation into the detention center.

They claim the conditions and alleged neglect in that facility are a death sentence to anyone who gets sent there.

“There’s too many people dying in that jail. There’s people being tortured. There are human rights violations going on in there,” says DeVargas.

Both Rex and Carmela got sick back in November while they were being held. The family says Carmela was diagnosed with meningitis. Their parents say the inmates both died after being neglected and were sent to the hospital, but it was too late for them to be treated.

A Santa Fe County spokesperson didn’t want to comment specifically on the issue but told KRQE News 13 the family is exercising their rights. So far, 82 people have signed the petition.