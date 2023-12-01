ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While Lovelace is now accepting patients again after a cyber attack this week, patients continue to feel the impact from canceled appointments to trouble accessing their medical records.

Heather Conyngham is just one of the Lovelace patients impacted. She was scheduled for an endocrinologist appointment on Thursday to see if she may have thyroid cancer.

“I had to reschedule my own folks that I was seeing, took the time off, and then Wednesday, I’d say late afternoon, early evening, somebody called from a number that you couldn’t call back to say that the appointment for endocrinologist was canceled because of the malware attack,” said Conyngham. It was the first available appointment for her when she scheduled it back in July.

“I was frustrated, just because, you know, I’ve been waiting six months for it,” she said. She now plans to go to a new provider to see an endocrinologist, but the fallout from the cyber attack lingers.

“I feel like I’m starting from scratch because I can’t even get my medical records,” said Conyngham. She also doesn’t know who has access to those medical records.

Originally, Lovelace said it would be weeks to months before they could get her medical records to her, but later told her on Friday, they will be available on Monday. Still, Conyngham said she’s not impressed with the communication she’s gotten thus far.

“In no way, in any of the people that I’ve interacted with at Lovelace since this has blown up has anybody even been like, ‘We’re sorry that this has happened,'” she said. “I’m sure they’re overwhelmed, but you’re going into healthcare to actually deal with people I’m assuming and try to make them better, and I feel like this whole process has been very dehumanizing, to be honest.”

Lovelace is welcoming patients back, but in a statement on Friday, they said some non-emergency procedures remain temporarily paused while they work to bring systems back online.

“All Lovelace facilities, including Lovelace Medical Group clinics, have resumed operations. Out of an abundance of caution, some non-emergent procedures have been temporarily paused while we work to bring systems back online. Our teams are diligently working directly with any patient whose appointment or procedure will need to be rescheduled. We understand the frustration this has caused and sincerely regret any inconvenience to our patients. If patients have an urgent healthcare need that requires attention from their provider, they are able to visit their provider’s office to be evaluated and assisted with prioritizing their appointment accordingly. Alternatively, patients may visit our Urgent Care at Osuna and Jefferson. Our team is also assisting patients in processing refill requests, and in some cases, patients may contact their pharmacy directly for prescription refills. At this time, we cannot confirm the extent of any patient health or financial data that has been compromised,” stated a spokesperson for Lovelace.